Eric Adams, Leader in NYC Democrat Mayoral Race Is Questioning Where 100,000 Votes Just Came From to Make Race Much Closer

June 29, 2021 | by Red State

You may get some deja vu with the news about what just happened in the saga of the NYC mayoral election today.The election was actually last Tuesday. But they’re still counting and don’t expect to be done until sometime in July.Brooklyn Borough President and former police officer Eric Adams had been the surprise leader in the race when he came in first place last Tuesday, with 82 percent of the results in. That didn’t make some on the left happy, although he was still a Democrat. The election has ranked-choice voting and he was the first choice of 31.6 percent...



Read More...