Former top Google executives take on Google Search with new startup Neeva

June 29, 2021 | by Silicon Angle

Neeva Inc., a new startup led by the former head of Google LLC’s multibillion-dollar ad business, launched a subscription-based search engine today that aims to compete with Google Search. The startup is backed by more than $77 million in funding from investors that include Sequoia and Greylock. Neeva provides a search engine that resembles Google Search in many ways, except it doesn’t display ads above users’ search results. According to the startup, taking ads out of results will facilitate a better user experience by reducing the amount of time that consumers have to scroll before finding the answer to their...



