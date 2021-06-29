NBC Bay Area news crew held up at gunpoint during interview about Oakland crime

June 29, 2021 | by San Francisco Chronicle

Midway through NBC Bay Area's interview with Oakland's head of violence prevention, Guillermo Cespedes, two robbers interrupted, holding up the crew and Cespedes. A "scuffle" took place, an Oakland police spokesperson told SFGATE, before a security officer with the news crew pulled out his own firearm and commanded the robbers to leave.



