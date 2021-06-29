Officers shoot, kill man near pot farm in Lava Fire evacuation zone

June 29, 2021 | by KRCR

Officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in the Lava Fire evacuation zone. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told The Sacramento Bee that the man was trying to drive into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision on Monday and pointed a handgun at a group of officers that included a sheriff’s deputy and local police.



Read More...