Pennsylvania Senate Passes ‘One of the Strongest Integrity Bills’ in the Country: Committee Chairman

June 29, 2021 | by Epoch Times

The Pennsylvania Senate on June 25 passed a voting reform bill after it passed in the State House on June 22. The bill then went to Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The Voting Rights Protection Act (HB1300) will require voter identification and a more stringent election audit. “This is a solid election reform bill, which simply ensures it is easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the bill’s primary sponsor, House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, told Epoch Times. “It is one of the strongest integrity bills in the entire country. I’m really proud of the work of...



Read More...