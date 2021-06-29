PEOPLE WAKE UP! IRS BUSINESS MILEAGE DEDUCTIONS 2021

June 29, 2021 | by ebcflex

IRS Announces 2021 Mileage Rates for Business, Medical and Moving The IRS issued Notice 2021-02, announcing the optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical, or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2021, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be: 56 cents per mile for business miles driven, "DOWN" 1.5 cents from the 2020 rate (YES DOWN)??? 16 cents per mile driven for medical* or moving purposes, down 1 cent from the 2020 rate 14 cents per mile driven...



