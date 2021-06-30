Brickbat: Some Brits Not Allowed

June 30, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

The BBC is advertising for a one-year post as a trainee production management assistant who will work on news and documentary programs. The job will pay £17,810 ($24,730) and is "only open to black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates." The United Kingdom's Equality Act bars most job discrimination but it does allow "positive action" for underrepresented minorities for trainee jobs and internships.



