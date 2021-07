Child hospitalized after shark attack off Catalina Island [CA]

June 30, 2021 | by ktla

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shark bite in Emerald Bay around 7 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores. The child’s condition was not immediately known. Emerald Bay is located off the northern side of Catalina Island, just northwest of Two Harbors.



