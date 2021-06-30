The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former Florida Official Who Claimed Surfside Building Was in ‘Very Good Shape’ Leaves Job

June 30, 2021   |   by breitbart
Rosendo “Ross” Prieto, who previously served as a municipal official in Florida and once told Champlain Towers South board members that their building was in “very good shape,” has left his new job. A Doral spokesman confirmed Prieto is presently on a leave of absence from a contracting business position that offers services to the city. Prieto assured Champlain Towers South board members in 2018 that their property was solid, a claim which followed an engineering company’s warning that it possessed structural deficiencies. The firm said sizeable repairs were needed to fix the building’s various issues.


