When Men Are Crowned First Place In Female Beauty Pageants, You Know Elites Think You’re Stupid Cattle

July 1, 2021 | by The Federalist

Enriquez's victory is not shocking given the cultural moment we find ourselves in, but the minute it becomes normalized by the public is when our republic gets laid to rest.A man who thinks he is a female just struck gold in a statewide beauty pageant. If this isn’t offputting to you, the West’s morally bankrupt elites have succeeded in training you to reject truth.Kataluna Enriquez, a 27-year-old male who has been competing in transgender pageants since 2016, was awarded first place in the female Miss Nevada USA beauty pageant. Enriquez’s victory comes after success in other contests, including being crowned...



