Battle Of Tanks: As Pakistan Inducts Chinese VT-4 Tanks, India Eyes Upgraded T-90, Next-Gen Battle Tanks

July 2, 2021 | by The Eurasian Times

Pakistan has acquired VT-4 battle tanks, which have been manufactured by its closest ally China. The latest procurement of these tanks by Pakistan comes at a time when its arch-rival India is also planning to enhance its fleet of tanks and armored vehicles. The first batch of the VT-4 battle tanks was formally inducted into the Pakistan Army recently. The VT-4 battle tanks are manufactured by China’s state-owned company, Norinco. The delivery of the tanks began in April last year. In September, field-tests were conducted after which, the Pakistan Army had said that “the VT-4 is compatible with any modern...



Read More...