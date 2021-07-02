Bill Gates Announces He Too Will Go To Space Once His Rocket Is Finished Installing Updates

July 2, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

MEDINA, WA—With Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos finalizing plans to go to space, billionaire Bill Gates has surprised the world with an announcement that he too will be going to space on his "super secret" rocket any day now.

