Conservative Radio Host Larry Elder Seriously Considering Run for California Governor

July 2, 2021 | by Headline USA

California on Thursday scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the result of a political uprising largely driven by angst over state coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses and upended life for millions of Californians. Meanwhile, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, 69, issued a brief statement Wednesday night saying he was seriously considering entering the race and would announce his decision early next week. His entry into the race would give the Republican field a jolt of celebrity sparkle and a name on the ticket known through his nationally syndicated...



