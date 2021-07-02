Daredevil Accused Of Being A Racist Since He Can’t See Skin Color

July 2, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

HELL'S KITCHEN—Longtime vigilante and defender of the streets of New York, Daredevil, is being accused of racism following recent comments. The masked hero claims that ever since a horrible childhood accident that left him blind he hasn’t been able to see race.

