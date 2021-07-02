Dems Panic After Another Massive Fraud Discovered In Georgia…
July 2, 2021 | by populist pressClick here to read the full articleDr. Kandiss Taylor released a report yesterday identifying over 168,000 ballots in Cobb County, Georgia, missing required chain of custody documentation.In a press release from Dr. Kandiss Taylor yesterday, Taylor, a candidate for governor, claims that there is sufficient evidence of process violations and malfeasance that would be adequate to place in doubt the results of the presidential election. Taylor writes:The proper process of closing a precinct for advanced early voting or election day voting includes the printing of tabulation tapes from each ballot scanner where votes are cast. This provides the starting counter...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments