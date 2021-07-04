FNC’s Carlson: Kamala Harris a ‘Power-Hungry Buffoon Posing as a Competent Adult’

July 4, 2021 | by breitbart

On Friday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for her lackluster tenure in the role and questioned who was really in charge of the Biden administration. According to the FNC host, President Joe Biden’s “senility” meant more power for Harris. Transcript as follows: CARLSON: In one of her first official acts as Vice President back in February, Kamala Harris decided to declare what she called a national emergency and right away, that seems strange. Normally, it’s the President’s job to declare national emergencies. The Vice President’s job is to oversee vice — just...



