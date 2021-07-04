Prayer Request

July 4, 2021 | by Free Republic

I’m humbly requesting prayers for a friend who was involved in a devastating auto accident this evening. I have known her since childhood. She was driving up a mountain road in Northeast Alabama and a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road. The truck struck her head on. She was trapped in her mangled car which caught fire. Luckily the local Fire and Rescue Service were able to extract her from the vehicle before she was burned. She suffered a broken back. She has already endured eight previous back surgeries, so this injury will be extremely devastating....



Read More...