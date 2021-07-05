Lawyers for former Epstein confidant ask prosecutors to drop several charges, citing Cosby case

July 5, 2021 | by The Hill

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, a former confidant of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, are asking to have some of her charges in a sex trafficking case dropped, citing the recent release of former actor Bill Cosby from prison. Maxwell is facing an eight-count indictment in connection with her role in a sex trafficking scheme with Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender. Epstein was charged in July 2019 with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking but was denied bail ahead of his trial. He died in jail, and his death was ruled a suicide by a New York City...



