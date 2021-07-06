Alarming Update On ‘Q Shaman’ Who Stormed Capitol

July 6, 2021 | by populist press

Click here to read the full articleJudge Royce Lam­berth on Tues­day denied the release of Jacob Chans­ley, the “Q Shaman” who has been sit­ting in jail for near­ly 6 months for non-vio­lent charges con­nect­ed to the Jan­u­ary 6 Capi­tol riot.Jacob Chans­ley, the horned shaman seen roam­ing around the halls of Con­gress on Jan­u­ary 6th, has been locked up in Wash­ing­ton DC for sev­er­al months — with­out bail.Jacob did not cause any vio­lence, he lis­tened to offi­cers and he was let in the build­ing by Capi­tol Hill police.Chansley’s men­tal health has declined while in jail and he has no tri­al date...



