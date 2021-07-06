Alarming Update On ‘Q Shaman’ Who Stormed Capitol
July 6, 2021 | by populist pressClick here to read the full articleJudge Royce Lamberth on Tuesday denied the release of Jacob Chansley, the “Q Shaman” who has been sitting in jail for nearly 6 months for non-violent charges connected to the January 6 Capitol riot.Jacob Chansley, the horned shaman seen roaming around the halls of Congress on January 6th, has been locked up in Washington DC for several months — without bail.Jacob did not cause any violence, he listened to officers and he was let in the building by Capitol Hill police.Chansley’s mental health has declined while in jail and he has no trial date...
