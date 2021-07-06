Austin man charged in Capitol insurrection dead after motorcycle collision

July 6, 2021 | by The Hill

An Austin, Texas, man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has died in a motorcycle collision, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday. In a statement, the Austin Police Department said Joseph Cable Barnes died in a crash on June 12. The department said officers responded to a call where Barnes, who was riding his motorcycle, collided with a car after police say he ran a red light. Barnes, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the...



