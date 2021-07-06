Bill Cosby: ‘Mainstream Media Are the Insurrectionists Who Stormed the Capitol,’ ‘Trying To Demolish the Constitution’

July 6, 2021 | by The Gateway Pundit

Just days after getting out of prison, Bill Cosby is on a rampage to expose the “insurrectionist” media and cancel culture. “This mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol,” the newly released 83-year-old actor-comedian warns. Cosby’s slammed the media in response to the backlash against his Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad, who set off a firestorm for celebrating Cosby’s overturned conviction. “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad exclaimed in a since-deleted post. The actress, an incoming dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, was rebuked by students and alumni...



