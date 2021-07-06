Chicago’s Lightfoot plays victim in city’s crime spike

July 6, 2021 | by WASHINGTON TIMES

With the continuing disasters of Democrat-run cities, it would be easy to become numb to the chaos and violence rolling through some of America’s most historic metropolises. But that is not the answer; silence and apathy are never the answer. Now is the time, in fact, to look directly at those who facilitate these arenas of death. There are liars corralling their victims (those previously known as constituents) into dumpster fires that used to be gleaming symbols of American opportunity. Now, galloping through her urban war zone, one mayor of a Hell Town, USA is blaming racism, sexism, the courts,...



