Cuomo declares 'state emergency' on gun violence in New York

July 6, 2021 | by The Hill

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has declared a state of emergency in his state due to the recent uptick in gun violence. “Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence. Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” Cuomo wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves.”



