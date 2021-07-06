ESPN axes Rachel Nichols NBA Finals sideline reporting gig hours ahead of tonight's series opener after she accidentally recorded herself saying black colleague got assignment she wanted because of 'diversity'

July 6, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

ESPN has pulled Rachel Nichols off of her sideline reporting gig for the NBA Finals ahead of tonight's series opener after the revelation of a 2020 bombshell video in which she suggested African-American colleague Maria Taylor was given a particular studio assignment to promote diversity. The conversation, revealed on Sunday by The New York Times, was recorded by an unknown party during the 2020 NBA season restart at the league’s bubble in Florida when Nichols was apparently unaware a camera in her hotel room was still attached to a live microphone following a satellite broadcast. Nichols will continue to host...



Read More...