Exclusive: Illinois Murderers Released Early, Victim’s Families Not Notified

July 6, 2021 | by breitbart

Tewkunzi Green was released from prison 22 years early after murdering Montral Fleming in Peoria in 2007 when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a “commutation of sentencing order.” Fleming’s family says they were not notified of her prison release through the state, but instead through Facebook. Other families have had similar experiences, and Illinois Senate Republicans are asking why.



Read More...