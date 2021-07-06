Former MLB star cries while talking about his appreciation for America and his US citizenship

July 6, 2021 | by Yahoo! News

A former professional baseball player teared up on the Fourth of July, passionately describing what his U.S. citizenship means to him. “It’s special,” said retired Major League Baseball All-Star Ozzie Guillen during an interview on Pre Game Live with host Chuck Garfien. “People, they don’t know how hard that is. How many people die … How many people want to be American. It's [an] honor for me,” the teary-eyed Guillen continued. As the retired star was speaking, a video of him becoming a citizen in 2006 played in the background. Garfien pointed out how emotional his guest had become from...



