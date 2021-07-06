France rules people inoculated with AstraZeneca’s Covishield are ‘unvaccinated’

July 6, 2021 | by TheLocal.fr

The lack of an EU license for Covishield — the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India — is leading to travelers from the UK, India and African to be technically classed as “unvaccinated” under French travel rules. Which vaccine? The AstraZeneca vaccine technically has two names — Vaxzevria, which is produced in Europe, and Covishield, which is produced under license by the Serum Institute in India. It’s produced to the same specifications using the same ingredients, but Covishield doesn’t have a sales license in the EU. The manufacturers presumably didn’t think this was important since their product is used mostly in...



Read More...