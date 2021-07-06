Iran warns UN nuclear agency over enrichment plans

July 6, 2021 | by Deutsche Welle

Iran told the UN’s nuclear watchdog on Tuesday that it plans to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel in a move that the US branded “provocative.” Such a development would put Tehran in further breach of a 2015 nuclear accord negotiated under the Barack Obama administration. The deal bans all work on uranium metal since it can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. It committed Iran to sourcing such material from abroad rather than producing it domestically. “We have made clear that such provocative steps would not and will not...



