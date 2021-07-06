JD Vance says he regrets past criticism of Trump

July 6, 2021 | by The Hill

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance said on Monday that he regrets posting since-deleted tweets critical of former President Trump. “Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance told Fox News's Alicia Acuna during a Monday interview. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I...



