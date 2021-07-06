Journalist Peter R de Vries ‘injured in shooting in Amsterdam’ (journalist from Natalee Holloway case)

July 6, 2021 | by Dutch News

The victim of a gun attack in Amsterdam city centre on Tuesday evening has been named by Dutch media as crime journalist Peter R. de Vries. Police confirmed the shooting happened on the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat, which runs parallel to Prinsengracht, at 7.45pm, but did not name the victim. The Parool newspaper and shock blog GeenStijl both said within half an hour that the victim was 64-year-old De Vries, who made his name in the early 1980s writing about Amsterdam’s underworld and the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken. De Vries later fell out with crime boss Willem Holleeder after he collaborated on...



