Lack of Sunlight And Vitamin D Linked To Colon Cancer

July 6, 2021 | by Newsmax

New research finds that countries with more cloudy days tend to have higher colon cancer rates. Lower levels of vitamin D, the "sunshine vitamin," may be to blame. So, boosting your vitamin D levels through exposure to sunlight could help reduce your risk of colon cancer, according to researchers at the University of California, San Diego. "Differences in UVB [ultraviolet-B] light accounted for a large amount of the variation we saw in colorectal cancer rates, especially for people over age 45," said study co-author Raphael Cuomo. His team published its findings July 4 in the journal BMC Public Health. Cuomo...



