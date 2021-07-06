Leaders From America’s Largest Socialist Organization Met With Venezuelan Dictator Maduro

July 6, 2021 | by Daily Caller

Representatives from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) met Friday with Venezuela’s contested President Nicolás Maduro. Participants in the meeting, which took place in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, included the chairperson of the DSA’s National Political Committee, members of the International Committee, and members of the organization’s Political Formation, Foreign Policy and Bilateral Relations sections, local news outlet Telesur reported. Venezuela has experienced widespread protests against the Maduro regime and nearly five million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country under his rule due to food and medical shortages. A fact-finding mission appointed by the United Nations Human Rights...



