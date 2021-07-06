Marjorie Taylor Greene: Americans are ‘over’ coronavirus pandemic, do not care about delta variant

July 6, 2021 | by The Washington Times

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, said American voters are through dealing with the coronavirus and do not care about the dangerous new delta variant causing new cases of COVID-19. “No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant,” Ms. Greene tweeted Monday. “They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again,” she tweeted. “All voters are over covid.” Ms. Greene, a first-year congresswoman, made the remarks as public health officials raise concerns about the highly contagious delta strain hindering efforts to...



