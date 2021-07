Matthew Dowd: ‘January 6 Was Worse than 9/11’ — Continuing ‘to Rip Our Country Apart’

July 6, 2021 | by breitbart

Former George W. Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the January 6 Capitol riot was worse than the 9/11 terror attacks because Republicans are continuing the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, which is ripping our country apart.



Read More...