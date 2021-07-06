NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity sails through 9th flight on the Red Planet

July 6, 2021 | by space.com

Ingenuity tested out some new tricks on its ninth flight.NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity has now flown nine times on the Red Planet, letting mission engineers test a host of capabilities that could pave the way for more Martian choppers.Ingenuity made its ninth flight on Mars on Monday (July 5), when it remained aloft for 166.4 seconds and flew as fast as 16 feet (5 meters) per second, according to a tweet from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which oversees the project.Before the flight, NASA announced that the little aircraft would attempt new feats on this sortie, including taking...



Read More...