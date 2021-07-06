Paul Pelosi bets up to $6M on Big Tech before powerful House committee passes sweeping antitrust measures(nanci's hubby)

July 6, 2021 | by Fox Business

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband placed a bet of up to $6 million on Apple, Amazon and Google-parent company Alphabet ahead of a powerful House committee moving forward with bills aimed at reining in the powers of Big Tech. Paul Pelosi on May 21 spent up to $250,000 on 50 Apple calls that have a strike price of $100 and that expire on June 17, 2022. He also bought 20 Amazon calls, costing up to $1 million, that have a strike price of $3,000 and that also expire on June 17, 2022.



Read More...