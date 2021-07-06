Persistent Inflation Threatens The Recovery

July 6, 2021 | by Real Investment Advice

“Our company has had to deal with import delays due to backlogged West Coast ports, higher domestic freight costs, and a labor shortage at distribution centers that has prompted wage increases. Earlier this year, we thought, or maybe we hoped, that some of the industry wide supply-chain issues would have started to settle down by now. But that clearly hasn’t happened. In fact, the whole global supply situation seems to have gotten maybe even a little bit worse.”John Crimmins, chief financial officer of Burlington Stores Inc., 5/27/21 Crimmins’s observation summarizes how business costs are driving persistent inflation due to multiple...



Read More...