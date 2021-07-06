School Board Recalls Nearly Double As Parents Fight CRT, Pandemic Policies

July 6, 2021 | by breitbart

With school efforts to indoctrinate children with Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the growing consequences of pandemic school closures, one thing is clear — parents have had enough. There have been more school board member recall efforts in 2021 than in any year since 2006, Axios reported. This year alone, the organization has tracked 54 recalls with 135 members targeted. The typical year between 2006 and 2020 has seen an average of 23 recall efforts against 52 school board members. While in the past, recalls have stemmed from “disputes over mismanagement, open meeting violations or allegations of corruption,” this year’s...



