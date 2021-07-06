US Soccer Responds to Claims That Women’s Team Disrespected the 98 Year Old Veteran Who Played the National Anthem on the Harmonica

July 6, 2021 | by Epoch Times

U.S. Soccer responded to allegations the women’s national team slighted a World War II veteran and the American flag during a match with Mexico on Monday.A video clip showed some members of the women’s team facing away from the veteran, Pete DuPre, who was playing the harmonica for the U.S. national anthem.This is respect. Each and every player waited for their opportunity to come up to Pete post-game before getting on the bus, said hello, thanked him and signed his ball. https://t.co/0fhtkTSxIF— U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021It prompted some to claim that the members were attempting to protest...



