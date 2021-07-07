Anti-androgen therapy can fuel spread of bone tumours in advanced prostate cancer

July 7, 2021 | by medicalxpress.com

Anti-androgen therapy is commonly used to treat patients with advanced prostate cancer at stages where the disease has spread to the bones. However, new research reveals that anti-androgen treatment can actually facilitate prostate cancer cells to adapt and grow in the bone tumor microenvironment model, which has been developed by QUT biomedical scientists led by Dr Nathalie Bock. Dr. Bock, under the mentorship of Distinguished Professor Dietmar Hutmacher, from QUT Centre for Biomedical Technologies, has focused her research on bone metastases from breast and prostate cancers. She developed 3-D miniature bone-like tissue models in which 3-D printed biomimetic scaffolds are...



