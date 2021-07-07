Brickbat: Well, Bye

July 7, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Sheffield Lake, Ohio, police chief Anthony Campo has retired after he was caught on video placing a piece of paper reading "Ku Klux Klan" on a desk in the department's booking room. Video shows Campo place a yellow police raincoat on the desk with the hood displayed. He then placed the paper over the word "police" on the raincoat. As he walks out of the room, a black police officer comes in and Campo points the coat out to him. That officer then reads the note and appears to discuss it with other officers. Mayor Dennis Bring said he at first was going to fire Campo after he found out about the incident but allowed him to retire. Campo told a local TV station the note "was just a joke that got out of hand."



