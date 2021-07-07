The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Judge closes hearing to the public over migrant children facility license suspension

July 7, 2021   |   by WRCBtv
The state revoked their license last week after an employee was charged with sexual battery. The facility appealed the suspension and had a hearing in front of an administrative law judge. A judge closed a hearing to the public on Wednesday over the license suspension of the migrant children facility in Chattanooga. The state revoked their license last week after an employee was charged with sexual battery. The facility appealed the suspension and had a hearing in front of an administrative law judge. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) filed two motions just before the hearing started to close...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x