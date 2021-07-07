Nonprofits donate 250 pairs of shoes to migrant children at Fairplex in Pomona

July 7, 2021 | by California News Times

Two local nonprofits have donated more than 250 pairs of new shoes to migrant children currently in containment. Fairplex emergency shelter In Pomona. Immigration Assistance Group Based in Pomona New entrant access center And Claremont Shoes that fitHumanitarian organizations donating shoes to underserved children, both joined forces after being informed about Fairplex’s plans April.. Anne Thorward, a member of the NAC Board of Directors, said she needed to be involved in some way soon. “When we were informed that Fairplex would house immigrant children, we asked,’What can we do?'” Sawward said on the phone last week. “Shoes will be...



Read More...