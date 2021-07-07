Rep. Roy Doubles Down on GOP Goal to Block Legislation Until After Midterms

July 7, 2021 | by Newsmax

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has doubled down on his recent comments, filmed without his knowledge, that the GOP’s goal is to completely obstruct President Joe Biden’s agenda until after the midterm elections next year so that they can win back Congress, Fox News reported on Wednesday. Roy told Fox News that he pledged to do everything possible to stop the "radical left" and "weak Republicans" from succeeding. "For the next 18 months, Republicans' job is to do everything that we can to slow down and block the Democrats' radical agenda, and then win the majority and lead," Roy said....



