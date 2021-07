U.S. administers 331.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

July 7, 2021 | by reuters.com

The United States has administered 331,651,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 331,214,347 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 6.



