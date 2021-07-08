Black Lives Matter Utah chapter calls American flag 'symbol of hatred'

July 8, 2021 | by Fox News

In a fiery Fourth of July Facebook post, Utah’s Black Lives Matter Chapter declared the American flag "a symbol of hatred." "When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around," the post reads. "When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred." Chapter founder Lex...



