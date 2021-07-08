BREAKING: Bishop Callahan CANCELS Fr. Altman

July 8, 2021 | by Complicit Clergy

BREAKING: Bishop Callahan CANCELS Fr. AltmanBishop William J. Callahan, the bishop of La Crosse, Wisconsin, today issued a decree removing Fr. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less. Fr. Altman has suspected for some time that his removal was forthcoming, but plans to fight the order. Fr. Altman cares for his 90-year-old parents at the parish rectory of St. James the Less. It remains to be seen if Bishop Callahan will forcefully remove them from the rectory.TAKE ACTION: Contact Bishop Callahan at 1608-788-7700 or at dbrannon@diolc.org and let him know how you feel about him removing Fr. Altman...



