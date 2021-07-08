CUNY Professor Resigns From Teachers’ Union That Condemned Israel

July 8, 2021 | by freebeacon

Jeffrey Lax says CUNY has long fostered anti-Semitism on campus A Jewish professor in the City University of New York (CUNY) system resigned from a teachers' union affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers after it passed a resolution condemning Israel and backing the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Jeffrey Lax, professor and chair of Kingsborough Community College's business department, resigned from the Professional Staff Congress on June 17. A week earlier, the union passed a "Resolution in Support of the Palestinian People." The statement, which made no mention of Hamas's attacks, called Israel a "diverse nation state" guilty...



