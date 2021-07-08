Ten years on, Northrop Grumman reflects on changes to Solid Rocket Motors from Shuttle to SLS era

July 8, 2021 | by nasaspaceflight.com

For SLS, two well documented, and visible changes have been made to the boosters, which are technically called Five Segment Reusable Solid Rocket Motor (RSRMV): the addition of a fifth propellant segment and the removal of all recovery and reuse hardware. The added fifth segment will produce 20% greater average thrust and 24% greater total impulse over the Shuttle-era design and will marginally increase the overall burn time of the five-segment SRBs to approximately 2 minutes 12 seconds, ten seconds longer than Shuttle. The new segment will increase the overall thrust each booster is capable of producing, with each five-segment...



Read More...