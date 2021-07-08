Windows 11 Build 22000.51: Everything you need to know

July 8, 2021 | by Windows Central

Microsoft recently published the first preview of Windows 11 (Build 22000.51) for devices enrolled in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider Program, and with it, the company introduced a slew of significant interface changes, features, and updated apps coming this holiday season... In this Windows 11 guide, we will dive deep into the new interface changes, improvements, and new features that Microsoft has made available with Build 22000.51.Windows 11 Build 22000.51 changesThese are the most important features, improvements, and changes to the user interface that Microsoft has been working on for Windows 11 so far:Start menuWindows 11 Build 22000.51...



Read More...